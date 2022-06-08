'The Sandman' Is Coming ... but Which Comics Is the Netflix Series Based On?

Neil Gaiman's iconic DC comics series The Sandman is now coming to life for Netflix. During Netflix Geeked Week in 2022, the show revealed new character posters and a new trailer to spark excitement. The comics series ran for 75 issues from 1989 to 1996, but which comics will be the basis for the new Netflix show?

Here's everything we know about the Sandman show's premise, including any potential changes they made from the comics.