'The Sandman' on Netflix Already Has Comic Fans Excited Ahead of Its Premiere

Even if you never read The Sandman comics, which ran from 1988 until 1996, you can appreciate the story that is based heavily on the original plot. In the comics and in the show, the story centers on Dream, also known as Morpheus and a host of other names. He is one of the seven Endless, who are essentially gods who embody powerful forces.

At the beginning of the comics, Dream is trapped by a ritual and when he finally escapes 70 years later, he is intent on getting vengeance and then returning to his realm, which has fallen into chaos in his absence. The show will follow a similar story, along with the introduction of other Endless entities. And, being that Neil has also worked on Starz's American Gods and Netflix's Lucifer, chances are there will be some dark humor and a modernized feel to it.