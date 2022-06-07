Netflix Has "Woefully" Unveiled the First Teaser Trailer for 'Wednesday' — When's the Release Date?

Aside from Jenna Ortega playing the beloved titular role, the series will star Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Luis Guzmán (Carlito's Way), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago), and Thora Birch (Ghost World). We know, the cast is impressive.

Considering the first mini trailer was finally released on June 6, 2022, spooky hotties everywhere are dying to know, when does Wednesday release on Netflix?