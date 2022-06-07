Distractify
Home > Tv > Netflix
'Wednesday'
Source: Netflix

Netflix Has "Woefully" Unveiled the First Teaser Trailer for 'Wednesday' — When's the Release Date?

Bianca Piazza - Author
By

Jun. 7 2022, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Cue the music and the corresponding snapping, of course. Streaming giant Netflix has been teasing its horror comedy series Wednesday since February 2021. Budding scream queen Jenna Ortega is the Wednesday Addams of our dreams in this quirky Addams Family spinoff series — which comes to us from the bonkers mind of Tim Burton.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Jenna Ortega playing the beloved titular role, the series will star Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets), Luis Guzmán (Carlito's Way), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago), and Thora Birch (Ghost World). We know, the cast is impressive.

Considering the first mini trailer was finally released on June 6, 2022, spooky hotties everywhere are dying to know, when does Wednesday release on Netflix?

'Wednesday'
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

When's the release date for Netflix's 'Wednesday'?

The blissfully dark trailer opens with a girl (you know who) donning oxblood nails and braiding her pigtails. She walks toward the camera with unflinching blankness before stopping, adjusting her collar, and proceeding to snap alongside an anthropomorphic severed hand, which sits on her left shoulder. Brava to Jenna Ortega, who's already embodying the pop culture icon like a pro. And the hand model portraying Thing is also killing it, of course.

Written by the creators of the WB-turned-CW Superman drama series Smallville, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and directed by none other than Tim Burton, Wednesday sadly does not have a concrete release date as of yet. However, it's intended to drop sometime in 2022. Given its haunting undertones, we imagine it will release sometime in the fall. Halloween time, duh!

Article continues below advertisement

Wednesday will follow "Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

There will be a total of eight episodes in Wednesday's freshman season.

Article continues below advertisement

Adorably, newbie Jenna Ortega — who just won the Most Frightened Performance Award for her role in 2022's Scream at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 5, 2022 — is eating up this opportunity. On May 19, 2021, she posted an Instagram photo of her holding the script with the caption, "New chapter. Hope I can do Wednesday Addams justice. *snaps twice*."

Admittedly, we're just as excited as Jenna.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Is 'The Fallout' Star Jenna Ortega Dating Anyone? Here's the Scoop

Who Plays Ellie in Season 2 of 'You'? — Meet Jenna Ortega

The Kids Are All Grown Up — Here's How Old the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Are in Season 4

Latest Netflix News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.