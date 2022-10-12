Is Superman in 'Black Adam'? Dwayne Johnson Finally Addresses the Rumors
The excitement is real for Black Adam, a film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Black Adam stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular character, with a stacked ensemble cast of heroes including Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher.
There is one additional hero that has been rumored to appear in the film: Superman, played by Henry Cavill. Is Superman in Black Adam? What has Dwayne Johnson said about the subject? Here's what you need to know.
Is Superman in 'Black Adam'?
While there has been some contention about Henry Cavill returning as Superman following the "restructuring" of the DC Cinematic Universe (DCEU), Dwayne Johnson recently told Variety that his goal was to eventually face off against the Big Blue Boy Scout in the future. When asked if he intends to make a movie where Black Adam fights Superman, Dwayne replied, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man."
In the comics, Black Adam is an anti-hero whose primary adversaries are Shazam and Superman, so it's no surprise fans would want to see a face-off of epic proportions. Dwayne added, "I have been listening and I’ve been wanting to address fans for years," regarding seeing Black Adam and Superman onscreen together.
He concluded, "I’ve been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we hear you.' So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let’s build out."
Does that mean Superman is in Black Adam? There have been strong rumors Superman may appear in a post-credits scene for the film, but currently it's too soon to tell.
Several sources allege that test screen footage includes Superman in Black Adam in a post-credits scene that also stars Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. One user claims, "Waller tells Black Adam he better not leave Khandaq. That it's his prison now. He says something like "Or what!? there’s no one on this planet that can stop me.' ... She says in that case she’ll get someone not from this planet to deal with him."
They add, "Out of the smoke and shadows you see a figure wearing a cape fly down, it's Cavill and he tells Adam it’s been a while since someone’s made the world this nervous and they should talk."
However, all potential post-credits scenes remain unconfirmed by DC higher-ups. The animated film DC's League of Super Pets starred Dwayne as Krypto, Superman's dog, and featured a post-credits scene including Black Adam for a meta twist. It's entirely likely that thanks to Dwayne's efforts, fans will see Superman and Black Adam battle it out on the big screen soon.
Black Adam arrives in theaters on Oct. 21, 2022.