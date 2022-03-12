Looking to Get Into Comics? Here's Some of the Best DC Comics for Beginners

Arguably the second most famous Batman comics arc in history and frequently utilized for film or television references, The Long Halloween is a direct follow-up to Year One. The story follows Batman tracking a serial killer known as the Holiday Killer, who only attacks on holidays during the year. During his quest, Batman encounters many of the rogues fans know and love today and further establishes his friendship with Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent.

Bonus: The Long Halloween's sequel, Dark Victory, is the origin story of the first Robin.