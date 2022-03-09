DC Fans Rejoice! The Long-Awaited 'Gotham Knights' Game Arrives in Late 2022

DC Fans Rejoice! The Long-Awaited 'Gotham Knights' Game Arrives in Late 2022By Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 9 2022, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
It honestly feels like forever since we've received any updates for Gotham Knights, but thankfully, WB Games Montréal has finally announced a release date for the highly-anticipated video game.
The long-awaited game revolves around the Bat-Family, specifically Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood, as they attempt to restore justice in Gotham City after the deaths of Batman and Commissioner Gordon.
Along the way, the heroes encounter several supervillains, including Mr. Freeze, Penguin, and the secret society known as the Court of Owls. With these fiends in their sights, can us gamers help Batman's former protégés continue his legacy by protecting Gotham from corruption? Or, will our efforts fall short? Well, we'll find out once the game comes out.
Speaking of which, what is the release date for Gotham Knights? Keep reading to find out!
What is the release date for 'Gotham Knights'?
Following the game's official reveal during DC FanDome 2020, fans were anticipating its release in 2021; however, in March 2021, the official Gotham Knights Twitter account announced the game would be delayed to 2022.
"We are giving the game more time to deliver the best possible experience for players," the tweet stated. "Thank you to our amazing fans for your tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showcasing more of the game in the coming months."
Nearly a year later, WB Games Montréal officially revealed that Gotham Knights would release on October 25, 2022. Like the delay, the release date was announced on the video game's official social media accounts.
After receiving this exciting news, many DC fans noticed that the Gotham Knights release date marks the ninth anniversary of Batman: Arkham Origins, with one Redditor in the "Gotham Knights" subreddit claiming this is going to be a "good anniversary."
While that individual chooses to look at the bright side, others are frustrated about waiting seven months; however, a Redditor claims that "the wait will fly by," and we couldn't agree more.
Truthfully, we believe it's more reasonable that the release date is farther than expected because it gives the developers time to prepare the best version. Plus, we definitely don't want to experience a similar situation to Cyberpunk 2077.