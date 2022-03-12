DC's 'Gotham Knights' Is Coming to the CW — Here's the Scoop on Gotham City's Newest Heroes

DC's 'Gotham Knights' Is Coming to the CW — Here's the Scoop on Gotham City's Newest HeroesBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 12 2022, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
The CW has been host to many shows within the DC Comics universe to great success. Shows such as Supergirl, Arrow, Naomi, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash have all introduced new audiences to familiar comic book characters. Now, a new addition to the DC lineup on the CW is coming: Gotham Knights.
While Gotham Knights shares its name with a video game, the two will be vastly different. Here's everything we know about the cast, release date, and premise of Gotham Knights on the CW.
What is 'Gotham Knights' about?
In 2021, Deadline announced a Gotham Knights series was in the works from Greg Berlanti (Young Justice, Arrow) and Batwoman executive producers Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux. The plot reads, "In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names."
It continues, "But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."
Who is in the 'Gotham Knights' cast?
On March 7, 2022, the Gotham Knights pilot cast its first characters, per Deadline. Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) and Tyler DiChiara (The Virgin of Highland Park) will appear as series regulars Harper and Cullen Row, siblings struggling to live their authentic selves and survive in Gotham City. Harper is known by the codename Bluebird and began appearing in comics with her brother in 2012.
On March 9, 2022, Deadline announced that the CW added three more series regulars to Gotham Knights: Oscar Morgan (De Son Vivant), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical the Series) and Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home). Oscar plays Turner Hayes, a brand-new character created for the show, who was adopted by Bruce Wayne after the murder of his biological parents.
Olivia Rose Keegan will play Duela, who was born in Arkham Asylum and became a brutal fighter and thief. Many fans theorize Duela is Duela Dent, the daughter of the Joker and eventual antiheroine. Navia Robinson plays Carrie Kelley, widely known as the Robin from The Dark Knight Returns story arc. Carrie is fearless, idealistic, and loves being Robin — as long as she's home by curfew.
Currently, there is no news when the show will premiere, how many episodes it will be, or other cast members. Fans are looking forward to this unique take on some of Gotham's heroes, including characters who have never before been portrayed onscreen.
Gotham Knights will be available on the CW.