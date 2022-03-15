'Marvel Midnight Suns' Will Be Released in the "Second Half of 2022"By Sara Belcher
Mar. 15 2022, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
The upcoming superhero video game Marvel Midnight Suns highlights Marvel characters who have yet to be explored in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Players become the Hunter, the very first customizable hero in a Marvel video game. They work with various heroes from across the MCU to take down Lilith, the Mother of Demons, as she attempts to awaken her demonic master Chthon.
These supernatural heroes have yet to play a big part in the franchise on screen, but fans of Marvel will find exciting new content alongside familiar faces.
The game was originally slated to release in the first quarter of 2022, but what's its current release date?
What is the 'Marvel Midnight Suns' release date?
Originally, the superhero game was slated to launch on consoles in March 2022, though due to some developmental delays, the developers made the decision to postpone the project.
"We decided to share that we've made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022," Firaxis Games wrote on Twitter. "We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly."
According to the statement, the developers decided they needed more time to "make this the best game possible," and this resulted in the delay.
"We believe in our creative vision for Marvel's Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics, and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality," the statement continued. "Thank you for understanding — you are the best fans in the world."
At this time, we do not know when in the latter half of 2022 the game will release.
Will 'Marvel Midnight Suns' be available on the Switch?
Many of the video games in the Marvel franchise have been released for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, often leaving out Nintendo Switch players. Titles that are available for the Switch, like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, are only available as cloud versions, meaning players need to keep an uninterrupted internet connection to successfully play them on their Nintendo consoles.
Many of these Marvel games boast 4K graphics that even the Nintendo Switch OLED model can't technically handle, which is often why these games are not created with the Switch in mind.
Despite all of that, though, it seems that Marvel Midnight Suns will be available for the Nintendo Switch upon its eventual release. At this time, there is no word on whether it will be a cloud version of the game or not, though more information will likely be available closer to the game's release date.
When it launches, Marvel Midnight Suns will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.