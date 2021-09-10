Two New Marvel Video Games Have Been Confirmed — All of the Upcoming Titles

Two New Marvel Video Games Have Been Confirmed — All of the Upcoming TitlesBy Sara Belcher
Sep. 9 2021, Published 9:09 p.m. ET
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already large (and expected to double in size over the next couple of years), it's growing even bigger with the addition of new video game titles.
There are already a handful of games out associated with the sprawling Marvel franchise, with some repeating the stories told in the films and others creating new narratives based on the comics and well-known characters.
But it seems as though Sony has a lot up its sleeve when it comes to new Marvel content. The media giant technically owns the rights to the Spider-Man franchise (which has already resulted in two games starring the hero for PlayStation consoles), but it seems Marvel has more partnerships in the works to release new video games in the coming years, with new titles in development for the PS5.
Here's a rundown of all of the Marvel games currently in development and when we can expect to see them.
'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'
The Guardians of the Galaxy video game was initially leaked years ago, but the title was officially confirmed this year — and is expected to hit consoles before the end of 2021.
This third-person adventure title isn't a retelling of the films; instead, developer Eidos-Montréal is bringing a new story to the franchise based on the group's original lore. This means the characters won't look exactly like their onscreen counterparts and lesser-known characters will be more prominent.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on Oct. 26, meaning players will be able to get their hands on this new installment very soon.
'Wolverine'
Announced as part of Sony's September 2021 PlayStation exhibition, this is the first time Wolverine has made an appearance in a video game in more than a decade. The superhero is being recast for the rumored upcoming X-Men movie, though little is known about how Marvel intends to introduce the X-Men into the MCU.
There's currently no news as to when we can expect to see this video game title or what the premise will be, but it's currently in development for the PS5 by Insomniac Games.
'Marvel's Midnight Suns'
An action role-playing game, this title will intersect many of the characters from the Marvel comics, including the Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and the Midnight Suns. In development by Firaxis Games, Marvel's Midnight Suns brings players face-to-face with "demonic forces of the underworld as you team up with and live among the Midnight Suns, Earth's last line of defense," according to the game's website. It's expected to release for the Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2022.
'Spider-Man 2'
Another exciting announcement from the September 2021 PlayStation showcase, Spider-Man 2 is the sequel to the highly successful 2018 title Spider-Man. This time, both Peter Parker and Miles Morales will team up to take on a new villain: Venom. Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter will each reprise their roles for this title, which is expected to release for the PS5 sometime in 2023. Similar to Wolverine, this title is also in development with Insomniac Games.
The first title left great room for a sequel, as it ended on a cliffhanger following Peter's confrontation with most of the villains in the Spider-Man franchise.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released for the PS5 at its launch and has also received considerable praise for its gameplay mechanisms and plot.