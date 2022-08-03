Why Was the 'Batgirl' Movie Canceled!? An Unprecedented Move by Warner Bros. Discovery

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery said in a statement, "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max."

"Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."