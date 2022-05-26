If Done Right, Blue Beetle Just Might Be the DCEU's Answer to Spider-Man

This is not a drill — our first official look at Blue Beetle is here!

On Wednesday, May 25, JustJared Jr. published a series of photos from the Atlanta set of the film. The pics offer an epic look at Xolo Maridueña in full costume as the titular superhero. Since then, the shots have made the rounds on social media and garnered much praise from fans over DC's incredible practical suit that looks as if it "jumped off the comic book pages."