'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' Features Teases for Season 3 of the Live-Action Show

The original show is based on a comic series that ran from 2006 to 2012. It follows the titular "Boys," a ragtag group of people who have been wronged by corrupt superheroes and their controversial owners at Vought International. Led by the spiteful and problematic Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), the Boys work to expose the wrongdoings of superheroes while trying not to let their personal vendettas get in the way.

Diabolical expands the scope of the series and has ties to The Boys.