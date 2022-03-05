L. Roy Dunham Is (One of) Midge's Toughest Critics in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video.

They say that everyone's a critic, but some people actually make a living out of it. In Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, our heroine is repeatedly roasted in the press by a mysterious reporter named L. Roy Dunham (Hari Nef). Why is L. Roy so hard on Miriam 'Midge' Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan)?