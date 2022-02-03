'And Just Like That' Introduces a Trans Rabbi Who Could Be Based on a Real Person

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of And Just Like That.

It’s true that And Just Like That isn’t what we expected based on its groundbreaking forefather, Sex and the City. Regardless, we can’t help but appreciate its efforts to diversify the cast, and it is fitting that Charlotte would be faced with how to raise a child, Rock, who uses they/them pronouns, in a Jewish home. But Charlotte does her best and finds a trans rabbi to lead Rock’s “they-mitzvah.”