Actress Alexa Swinton Is the New Rose Goldenblatt in the 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Alexa is going to be part of And Just Like That…, but she was actually never in the original Sex and the City TV series. Instead, her character, Rose, was born at the end of the first Sex and the City movie. In the second, Rose was played by two sets of twins. One version of Rose was played by Liliana and Sabrina Pizzuto.

The other version of Rose in the movie was played by twins Sienna Cheryl and Savanna Mae Dezio. Both sets of twins are around Alexa's age now, but the Sex and the City revival will feature Alexa alone in the role of Rose.

It's still not totally clear how large her role will be as Charlotte's younger daughter, but fans are bound to appreciate the continuity in keeping with the plots from the movies.