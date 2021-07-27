Actress Alexa Swinton Is the New Rose Goldenblatt in the 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Actress Alexa Swinton Is the New Rose Goldenblatt in the 'Sex and the City' RebootBy Chrissy Bobic
The upcoming Sex and the City reboot series, titled And Just Like That…, has a cast that just keeps on growing. In the original series on HBO, Charlotte and her husband Harry adopted one daughter, but the movies that followed saw them expand their brood. Now, they have two growing girls, and the actress who plays Rose Goldenblatt, Alexa Swinton, already has people talking.
One of her largest roles to date is that of Eva in Billions, but she has a fair amount of other acting credits under her belt. And while Charlotte, Miranda, and Carrie are the focus of the revival series, the ladies' kids are also bound to be a focal point. This is a new decade and, in a way, a new generation of Sex and the City characters, and Alexa as Rose is among them.
Who is Alexa Swinton, the actress who plays Rose in the 'Sex and the City' reboot?
Alexa Swinton is 12 years old in real life. If And Just Like That… takes place 12 years after the second Sex and the City movie, during which her character was born, then she'll likely play the same age on-screen. But before the Sex and the City revival show came along, Alexa had already made quite a name for herself.
In 2021, she was in the M. Night Shyamalan movie Old, and she was once in a couple of episodes of Saturday Night Live too. You might also recognize the young actress from an episode of Manifest or the ABC series Emergence, the latter of which she was a main cast member for its short run.
Alexa is also a singer and songwriter, making her a triple threat in the entertainment business. In 2020, she released her first single, "You, Me and My Purple Docs," and her star is definitely on the rise. She's even working on writing a series of books with her mom, who is an actress, comedian, and writer herself.
"My mother and I are working together on a young adult novel based on our own family story," Alexa told TresA magazine in 2020. "So, it's this girl based on me who lives with her crazy family in the suburbs with lots of yelling done by Russian grandparents. My brother is also working on the book with us — the stand-up he and my mom create is going into the book."
Who played Rose Goldenblatt in 'Sex and the City' before?
Alexa is going to be part of And Just Like That…, but she was actually never in the original Sex and the City TV series. Instead, her character, Rose, was born at the end of the first Sex and the City movie. In the second, Rose was played by two sets of twins. One version of Rose was played by Liliana and Sabrina Pizzuto.
The other version of Rose in the movie was played by twins Sienna Cheryl and Savanna Mae Dezio. Both sets of twins are around Alexa's age now, but the Sex and the City revival will feature Alexa alone in the role of Rose.
It's still not totally clear how large her role will be as Charlotte's younger daughter, but fans are bound to appreciate the continuity in keeping with the plots from the movies.