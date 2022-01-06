A Lot Has Changed for the 'And Just Like That' Cast Since Their 'Sex and the City' Days

As you can see, for the most part, the show remained relatively consistent with the actual ages of the actors and actresses helming the roles. With few exceptions (such as Cathy Ang, who portrays Lily Goldenblatt, a 16-year-old, when she is 26 in real life), it seems like And Just Like That creators spent time to ensure that the stars chosen for the show could accurately portray the age range of the characters assigned to them.

Be sure to check out And Just Like That, streaming on HBO Max now.