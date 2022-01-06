A Lot Has Changed for the 'And Just Like That' Cast Since Their 'Sex and the City' Days

A Lot Has Changed for the 'And Just Like That' Cast Since Their 'Sex and the City' DaysBy Chris Barilla
Jan. 6 2022, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Finally, on Dec. 9, 2021, fans of Sex and the City were graced with the show's successor, And Just Like That. Fast-forwarding two decades in the lives of the original show's characters, And Just Like That features Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, who return as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. The show follows their characters as they navigate life and friendship in the present.
With that being said; what ages are the cast members of And Just Like That? How old are they now vs. how old they were when they began filming Sex and the City, and how close are they to the ages of the characters that they play? Keep reading to find out!
What are the current ages of the 'And Just Like That' cast members?
The original Sex and the City aired all the way back in 1998 and ran until 2004. So was nearly 20 years after the show ended that And Just Like That premiered. In that time, people naturally change a lot, and that still rings true even for Hollywood's biggest stars. Here's a list of the cast members of And Just Like That that overlapped with Sex and the City, their ages (now and when SATC first aired), and if we know their character's age in the show.
Sarah Jessica Parker
When Sex and the City aired, Sarah Jessica Parker was 33 years old, with a birthday on Mar. 25, 1965. Now, for her role in And Just Like That, Sarah is currently 56 years old in real life, and her character, Carrie Bradshaw, is 55 years old.
Cynthia Nixon
Back when she took on her role on Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, was just 32 years old. Now, for her role on And Just Like That, Kristin is 56 years old. Her character's age on And Just Like That has not been revealed.
Kristin Davis
Back in 1998 when Sex and the City first aired, Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt on the show, was 33 years old. Born on Feb. 24, 1965, she is currently 56 years old as she takes on her role on And Just Like That. Her character on And Just Like That is 54 years old.
Chris Noth
When he first took up the role of Mr. Big on Sex and the City, Chris Noth was only 43 years old. Roughly 20 years later, the star, who was born on Nov. 13, 1954, is currently 67 years old. His character is currently 66 years old on And Just Like That.
David Eigenberg
David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady on Sex and the City, was 34 years old when the show originally aired. Born on May 17, 1964, David is currently 57 years old. His character's age has not been revealed on And Just Like That.
Willie Garson
When Sex and the City first aired, Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the show, was only 34 years old. The actor, who was born on Feb. 20, 1964, passed away Sept. 21, 2021, from pancreatic cancer.
Evan Handler
Upon the release of Sex and the City, Evan Handler, who played Harry Goldenblatt on the show, was 37 years old. Now, the actor, who was born on Jan. 10, 1961, is currently 60 years old. His character's age on And Just Like That hasn't been revealed.
Mario Cantone
When he first took on his role on Sex and the City, Mario Cantone, who played Anthony Marentino on the show, was 38 years old. Currently, Mario, who was born on Dec. 9, 1959, is 62 years old. His character's age on And Just Like That hasn't been shared.
As you can see, for the most part, the show remained relatively consistent with the actual ages of the actors and actresses helming the roles. With few exceptions (such as Cathy Ang, who portrays Lily Goldenblatt, a 16-year-old, when she is 26 in real life), it seems like And Just Like That creators spent time to ensure that the stars chosen for the show could accurately portray the age range of the characters assigned to them.
Be sure to check out And Just Like That, streaming on HBO Max now.