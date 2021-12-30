'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Might Not Be Happening — What's Going On?

According to an unnamed source who spoke with Us Weekly, "There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days, all those conversations have stopped. Everyone is raw."

First of all, the people who are actually not feeling great right now are Chris Noth's alleged victims. We think we can all agree the care and concern should go to them first and foremost. Secondly, the only person who is responsible for Chris Noth is Chris Noth, who is no longer on the show.