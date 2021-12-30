Logo
Sex and the City
Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: HBO Max

'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Might Not Be Happening — What's Going On?

By

Dec. 30 2021, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

In a world where men are often the last ones to be held accountable for things they've done, we are still somewhat surprised when we see it in action. The recent sexual assault and rape allegations against former And Just Like That... cast member Chris Noth have shocked and horrified the cast and crew of the show. Things are up in the air in terms of its future, despite the fact that his character, Big, was killed off in the first episode. Will there be a Season 2 of And Just Like That...?

Will there be a Season 2 of 'And Just Like That...'?

According to an unnamed source who spoke with Us Weekly, "There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days, all those conversations have stopped. Everyone is raw."

First of all, the people who are actually not feeling great right now are Chris Noth's alleged victims. We think we can all agree the care and concern should go to them first and foremost. Secondly, the only person who is responsible for Chris Noth is Chris Noth, who is no longer on the show.

Chris Noth
Source: Getty Images

Chris Noth

The three original Sex and the City (SATC) cast members who made it to the reboot all put out identical statements regarding the situation. They read, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it. Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis."

Evidently, Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP) feels responsible for what happened. Us Weekly reports an And Just Like That... insider says, "Although SJP knows this is about him, not her, she feels like she has let everyone down." The source went on to say that SJP had "no idea" about the accusations and is "blindsided" by them.

Source: Twitter / @RachelShukert

What is currently going on with Chris Noth?

Noth denied the allegations via his own statement, saying, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual." Currently, five women have come forward with accusations.

Lisa Gentile, the first woman to come forward, is currently being represented by well-known women's rights attorney Gloria Allred. She and Lisa called on former SATC cast members to publicly support the Adult Survivors Act in New York State, which would allow people to take their alleged abusers to court after an incident's statute of limitations has passed.

Since the allegations have surfaced, Noth's recent Peloton ad was pulled, he was dropped by his agency, and he was fired from the CBS crime drama The Equalizer. It would be strange if And Just Like That... didn't return for this reason. There are certainly plenty of kinks the show has to work out that could be addressed in another season. We applaud the show's need to accept responsibility, but it's not theirs to accept.

