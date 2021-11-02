TikTok Creator Jimmy Jones Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault After Cheating

Like any good social media platform, TikTok is filled with its fair share of drama. In recent days, that drama has centered on creator Jimmy Jones , a creator with more than 900,000 followers and 17 million likes on his page. Jimmy is known for posting comedy skits on his channel, and he's also gained a small following on Instagram. More recently, though, Jimmy has been trending for the wrong reasons.

In the video, Jimmy said that Brianna wanted kids and he didn't, which led to issues between them. “Me and Brianna broke up because I had a change of heart and I did not want to have children and she wanted to have children no matter what,” he explained. “A week later, she found out I had lied about me kissing a girl. Kissing, yes, I cheated. I’m a cheater. I kissed a girl and I laid in bed with her. Spent the night, nothing more."

The drama around Jimmy starts with his ex-girlfriend, Brianna, who has roughly 70,000 followers on Instagram, where her bio claims that she owns a clothing business. Brianna used to make appearances in Jimmy's TikTok videos, but she's stopped appearing as a result of their breakup. In a recent video, Jimmy explained why the relationship ended, and also admitted to having an affair.

Jimmy has been accused of sexual assault.

Now, the woman that Jimmy says he cheated on Brianna with is claiming that he assaulted her. Jimmy has denied the allegations. "Now people are spreading all kinds of other stuff," he said in the same video. "Let me be very frank and clear with you right now. I’ve never assaulted, battered or harassed anybody in my whole life. Point blank period, end of story.”

“We broke up because we were on two different sides of a make-or-break decision,” he said, adding that he'd turned the comments off to protect Brianna. “I made a mistake guys. I apologize for it, there’s nothing more I can do. I kissed a girl…but nothing else happens besides a kiss. I’m a cheater, I’ve made mistakes. I wear this necklace around my neck every day because it says sinner. I wake up a sinner every single day, and I pray to be a better person,”

In spite of the video, the allegations against Jimmy continued to spread online, and so Jimmy took to Instagram Live on Nov. 1 to address them again. “This has gotten out of hand ya’ll," he said. "People are telling all kinds of stories they know nothing about. So I’m gonna address a few things tonight. As a matter of fact, I’m gonna address the whole thing tonight, one time only. That is it, and I’m done after this,”