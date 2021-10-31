TikTok-ers Are Swearing by This Orange and Baking Soda Headlight Cleaning Trick

Car maintenance is the bane of many people's existences. Between oil changes, tune-ups, engine maintenance, not to mention planned obsolescence for key components that are often proprietary parts only offered by the manufacturer, keeping your automobile up and running is usually a tall order for many folks. This is especially true of anyone who has difficulty finding an honest mechanic.

But then there are also little cosmetic fixes that are a pain in the butt to implement, and if you managed to get a good vehicle that lasts you a long time, then there's the annoying business of your headlight covers fogging up.

But this orange and baking soda trick that's trending on TikTok apparently fixes that problem.