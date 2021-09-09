Logo
We've Been Microwaving Our Food Wrong According to This Game Changing TikTok Hack

Sep. 9 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

The popular social media platform known as TikTok is more than just a place for users to upload videos of themselves participating in viral dance challenges or lip-syncing to the latest Gen Z song. Instead, the app has become the place to share lifestyle hacks, such as beauty tips and tricks, new recipes, and more.

Seriously, who hasn't tried the viral feta pasta dish? Have you whipped up a Dalgona coffee or baked some delicious cloud bread? Every day, TikTokers are sharing new hacks and tips for you to upgrade your culinary skills.

On Aug. 12, one TikTok user revealed that we have been microwaving food all wrong. Keep reading to find out more about this kitchen gadget hack.

Microwave TikTok hack
Source: TikTok
One TikTok user says we've been microwaving food all wrong.

Apparently, many of us have been using the microwave all wrong.

"You know when you reheat food in the microwave and some parts of it are hot enough to burn your mouth and other the part of it is frozen?" Isabella Avila asks to the camera in her recent viral TikTok video. "Well, that happens because you shouldn’t actually have your food in the middle of the plate here. It should be on the edge so it can actually rotate and cook evenly."

But, she doesn't stop there.

Isabella shares a second tip explaining how people can heat two meals evenly at the same time. According to the TikTok user, simply place one mug upside down in the microwave and put one plate on top. Then there's room on the bottom to add another bowl or small plate.

This "height distribution" saves not only space but time. For her final tip, Isabella explains how to prevent food like pasta or pizza from getting "chewy." Just add a "small cup of water" to the microwave with the dish you're reheating. It will keep the reheated food "moisturized."

Currently, Isabella's video has racked up more than six million views.

"Clearly I have been using my microwave wrong this whole time," one user commented. Another wrote, "Wish I had known that 10 years ago."

"And you tell me this now? I have been living a lie. Thank you [though]," one person posted. Another individual shared, "Dude, no wonder my ramen would kinda stay hard."

Well, it seems like many of us will be using this trick!

Here's how to evenly butter your popcorn, courtesy of TikTok.

Another food hack that has gone viral is one TikToker user's tip on how to evenly butter your movie theater popcorn. No longer is your butter just going to be dispersed on the top layer of the tub.

TikTok user @colleenlepp shared her trick for evenly distributing butter throughout your tub of popcorn. Simply grab a straw and stick it in the middle of the popcorn. Then, line up the straw hole with the dispenser and you'll have butter throughout, even on the bottom layer. Success!

Here's hoping we can all get back to the theater soon to try out this hack. In the meantime, we'll be microwaving our leftovers on the edge of the rotating plate from now on.

