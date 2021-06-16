This Viral TikTok Hack Will Help You to Evenly Distribute Butter on Your Popcorn

TikTok has become more than just a social media platform for users to post lip-sync videos and dance routines. The app has transitioned into a popular tool for people to share everyday lifestyle hacks, recipes, beauty tips and tricks, DIY projects, and bits of information in short-form soundbites.

One of the most recent tips that has gone viral on the platform is how you can get your butter evenly dispersed on your popcorn. Keep reading to find out more about the butter popcorn TikTok hack.

Check out this viral TikTok hack for buttering your popcorn.

Whether you're making popcorn at home or visiting your local movie theater and purchasing the salty snack, it's hard to get the melted butter to evenly disperse throughout the bag. But instead of just accepting that the buttered pieces of your popcorn are going to remain on top, one TikTok user showed her hack for distributing the butter throughout the bag. And it's so easy!

TikTok user @colleenlepp posted a video on the app revealing her trick for evenly dispersing butter throughout a tub of popcorn. To do this, all you need is a straw which you then stick in the middle of the popcorn. Then, just line up the butter dispenser with the straw and you'll have your popcorn buttered throughout.

"I love butter popcorn, but I hate when the butter is only at the top," she said in the TikTok video. "So I use a plastic straw all the way down in the popcorn bucket to get the butter to the very bottom and all the way through." She continued, "It takes a minute lining it up, but once you do, you are good to go." Colleen explained that she first learned the popcorn trick from her aunt when she was younger and continues to use this hack.

After Colleen shared her recipe for evenly distributed butter, users were quick to comment on the TikTok hack. "OMG I always do this and people look at me like I'm crazy!" one person wrote. Another posted, "The one true life hack! I put three different straws at different sections and heights to get butter in all the levels."

This user commented, "OMG my family and I have been doing this for years! I usually bring a plastic bag to put the bag of popcorn in so I don't get greasy." Another TikTok user shared their tip for getting butter throughout the popcorn bag, writing, "When I order my popcorn, I ask them to layer it with butter. They put a few scoops in and layer with butter. It's way easier lol."