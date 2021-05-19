What Is the Blue Poop Challenge? Here's Why People Are Eating Blue Muffins

Unsurprisingly, the Blue Poop Challenge is exactly what it sounds like: The end goal is to turn your poop a bluish hue. The real question here is why would someone purposely want to see that color staring back at them from the toilet bowl.

It all started with the research group ZOE, which officially launched the Blue Poop Challenge on May 18, 2021. The challenge is based on research from its PREDICT study, which was published in the medical journal Gut in March.