This Popeyes Got Shut Down After a TikTok Showed “About 15” Rats in Its Kitchen

An app like TikTok has the power to make any restaurant go viral — just take a look at Domo ! The Japanese restaurant, located in Denver, Colo., saw an uptick in customers after a video posted to the platform highlighted its best dishes and gorgeous interiors. However, not all TikToks filmed inside of businesses make such a positive impact. In fact, some TikToks do just the opposite.

In Oct. 2021, a TikTok filmed inside a Washington D.C. Popeyes prompted the city health department to shut down the location. What exactly was so bad about the video? Well, let's just say there were a couple of unwanted workers in the kitchen. Keep scrolling to check it out for yourself.

Man exposes rats inside of a Popeyes kitchen in now-viral TikTok.

TikTok creator @blaqazzrick01 took to the platform to show viewers just what was going on behind the scenes at one particular Popeyes located in the Eastern Market area of Washington D.C.

In the video, he's seen standing outside the restaurant at night. It appears to be after-hours, but as the man explains, he delivers raw chicken to all of the Popeyes restaurants in the D.C. area. “It’s this joint right here that’s got some wild sh-t,” he says as he opens the door with a key. He then heads towards the kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement

As he hilariously croons the Popeyes theme song, he flicks on the light switch and immediately draws attention to a swarm of rats darting around the kitchen. Some are seen running around the floor, while others are seen climbing the wall. "You still love that chicken from Popeyes?" he asks viewers. The man estimates there to be "about 15" rats in the kitchen.

Article continues below advertisement