This Popeyes Got Shut Down After a TikTok Showed “About 15” Rats in Its Kitchen

This Popeyes Got Shut Down After a TikTok Showed “About 15” Rats in Its KitchenBy Kelly Corbett
Nov. 1 2021, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
An app like TikTok has the power to make any restaurant go viral — just take a look at Domo! The Japanese restaurant, located in Denver, Colo., saw an uptick in customers after a video posted to the platform highlighted its best dishes and gorgeous interiors. However, not all TikToks filmed inside of businesses make such a positive impact. In fact, some TikToks do just the opposite.
In Oct. 2021, a TikTok filmed inside a Washington D.C. Popeyes prompted the city health department to shut down the location. What exactly was so bad about the video? Well, let's just say there were a couple of unwanted workers in the kitchen. Keep scrolling to check it out for yourself.
Man exposes rats inside of a Popeyes kitchen in now-viral TikTok.
TikTok creator @blaqazzrick01 took to the platform to show viewers just what was going on behind the scenes at one particular Popeyes located in the Eastern Market area of Washington D.C.
In the video, he's seen standing outside the restaurant at night. It appears to be after-hours, but as the man explains, he delivers raw chicken to all of the Popeyes restaurants in the D.C. area. “It’s this joint right here that’s got some wild sh-t,” he says as he opens the door with a key. He then heads towards the kitchen.
As he hilariously croons the Popeyes theme song, he flicks on the light switch and immediately draws attention to a swarm of rats darting around the kitchen. Some are seen running around the floor, while others are seen climbing the wall. "You still love that chicken from Popeyes?" he asks viewers. The man estimates there to be "about 15" rats in the kitchen.
Viewers took to the comments to applaud the TikToker for sharing this. "Not all heroes wear capes. Thanks for doing your part to make dining in D.C. safer," one user wrote. Another user left a more humorous note: "Dang. I know Disney is pressed for sequels right now, but I wasn't ready for Ratatouille pt. II." Meanwhile, one woman hinted that Popeyes might not be the only restaurant with a rat problem. "I worked next door at Chipotle, it's [worse] over there," she said.
The Popeyes located on 409 8th St. SE. was shut down by the Washington D.C. health department.
Two weeks after @blaqazzrick01 posted that video of the rats, Ama Arthur-Asmah, a Fox video journalist from the D.C. area, tweeted that the restaurant had been shut down until further notice by the health department. Her tweet showed a photo of the closure notice posted on the door. She noted the location's address as 409 8th St. SE. in Washington D.C.
A look into health records also shows that the Popeyes location on 409 8th St. has received at least seven complaints from the D.C. health department since 2018. According to Google, that Popeyes location is still temporarily closed. It is unknown when it will re-open again.