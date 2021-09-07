Domo, a Japanese Restaurant in Denver, Faced Massive Lines Because of TikTok

Domo went viral on TikTok thanks to a wordless, 40-second video that showcased the inside of the eatery and the food that it offered. Following the release of the video, the restaurant faced a surge in popularity that it was entirely unprepared to handle. According to Westword , the day after the video was posted, there were more than 100 people waiting at the door when the restaurant opened.

In the weeks that followed, demand had surged so much that a line was created that was close to a block long, filled with potential customers eager to try the restaurant out. Gaku Homma, Doma's head chef and owner, said that he was befuddled by the surge in demand.

“I don't know why people come or what was interesting, because that video's only forty seconds, and there is no comment," he told Westword. "I told my students, it's very scary that one thing can have that much power.”