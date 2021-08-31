Here's How You Can Create "Hair Horns" From TikTok

Here's How You Can Create "Hair Horns" From TikTokBy Kori Williams
Aug. 31 2021, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
No other app is like TikTok, and it's had more trends than most people can keep track of. While so many of them have to do with some kind of audio that gained traction on the app, it seems like almost anything can become popular once it finds the right audience.
But one trend people have been seeing on TikTok is "hair horns." This isn't exactly like wearing some kind of headband with horns on it while you make the next viral dance on the app. But then, what are they? It turns out that they aren't exactly horns, but they are super adorable and you're definitely going to want to make them for yourself once you see how easy it is. Here's how you do it.
What are "hair horns" on TikTok?
Luckily, this trend isn't difficult to understand. "Hair horns" are basically what they sound like. The user cuts two small portions of their hair and flips them upward so they look like horns on the top of their head. To hold them in place, the person uses something like gel or mousse. (But don't confuse this with that filter that makes the sides of your forehead pointy.)
One TikToker named @bloodypinecone made her "hair horns" this way and showed the method in a video. Then, to get them to stay up, she "twisted them forward" and then used a rounded flat iron to help the "horns" keep their shape. She also said that she chose to cut from the lower layers of her hair so she could hide the new additions whenever she wanted to. Other users also used gel to make the ends pointy.
But regardless of how you cut your hair, hair horns are pretty easy to do whether you do them yourself or you want to spend the money to go to a pro. It seems like there's almost no bad way to make them, as long as they look right to you. Most users have kept their horns pretty small, but YouTuber Bretman Rock made his with a little extra volume.
Bretman Rock made his hair horns with a drag queen in mind.
In February 2021, Bretman made his own hair horns with no cutting required. He said that he was inspired by a contestant on Drag Race UK named Tayce. In his TikTok, he showed a photo of her with huge "horns" that were at least a foot tall. Instead of cutting his hair or even putting heat on it, Bretman used tons of mousse and curled the parts he was going to create horns with.
From there, Bretman used some gel and did his makeup offscreen to finish the look. Because of the gel, the horns looked really sleek and he was able to pull off a look that was more evil than cute. But people have been taking the trend in their own way and doing whatever they want. Some people are making the horns curly. Others are curving them in different directions so they look more like a bug's antennae.