Here's How You Can Create "Hair Horns" From TikTok

No other app is like TikTok , and it's had more trends than most people can keep track of. While so many of them have to do with some kind of audio that gained traction on the app, it seems like almost anything can become popular once it finds the right audience.

But one trend people have been seeing on TikTok is "hair horns." This isn't exactly like wearing some kind of headband with horns on it while you make the next viral dance on the app. But then, what are they? It turns out that they aren't exactly horns, but they are super adorable and you're definitely going to want to make them for yourself once you see how easy it is. Here's how you do it.

What are "hair horns" on TikTok?

Luckily, this trend isn't difficult to understand. "Hair horns" are basically what they sound like. The user cuts two small portions of their hair and flips them upward so they look like horns on the top of their head. To hold them in place, the person uses something like gel or mousse. (But don't confuse this with that filter that makes the sides of your forehead pointy.)

Article continues below advertisement

One TikToker named @bloodypinecone made her "hair horns" this way and showed the method in a video. Then, to get them to stay up, she "twisted them forward" and then used a rounded flat iron to help the "horns" keep their shape. She also said that she chose to cut from the lower layers of her hair so she could hide the new additions whenever she wanted to. Other users also used gel to make the ends pointy.

Article continues below advertisement