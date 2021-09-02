A TikTok Star Was Compared to Mr. Bean, so She Decided to Own the Comparison

A TikTok Star Was Compared to Mr. Bean, so She Decided to Own the ComparisonBy Joseph Allen
Sep. 2 2021, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Few things in life are certain, but one thing that's all but inevitable is that if you're famous on the internet, you're going to get nasty comments thrown your way. Trolling is terrible, but it's also common, and internet celebrities have had to devise a wide variety of strategies for dealing with online haters. One star on TikTok, Fabiola Baglieri, has decided to respond to the trolls by owning the label that they gave her.
A TikTok star is claiming to be Mr. Bean's daughter.
Fabiola became famous on TikTok for her makeup transformation videos. The Italian teenager has amassed more than 4 million followers on TikTok to date, and many of those followers have left overwhelmingly positive comments on her videos. Fabiola's also gotten her fair share of hate, though, with many negative users latching on to the claim that she looks like the "female Mr. Bean" without makeup on.
The comparison is to a British TV and film character played by Rowan Atkinson, and although Mr. Bean is quite funny, he's not the most beautiful man in the world. Fabiola's page was recently inundated with comments highlighting the comparison, which she told LADBible she took quite personally.
Fabiola said the Mr. Bean comparisons upset her deeply.
“Right after that video, people noticed that the initial makeup made me look like Mr. Bean in the female version,” she said. “Initially, I didn’t take it very well because I found it offensive.”
“It was not easy to see all those comments, it was like I was living in another reality, in which everyone feels able to offend someone just because they are behind a screen (the so-called keyboard warriors) practicing what is known as cyberbullying."
Although the comments initially hurt her, Fabiola said that she has since come to embrace the comparison.
“As the months went on, I realized that this was one of my strong points,” she told LADBible. Now, her TikTok bio says that she usually goes from "Mr. Bean to Kendall Jenner."
Fabiola joked that she was "Mr. Bean's daughter" in a recent video.
Fabiola has taken the comparison even further, joking that she was the daughter of the TV character in a recent video. “Imagine being Mr. Bean’s daughter, what a nightmare," she wrote in the video. The comment has led many to wonder whether Fabiola is actually Rowan Atkinson's daughter, but that's definitely not the case.
Some commenters even asked Fabiola to do a video that featured her dad, unaware that her father is not the actor behind the iconic character. Now that the comparison between Fabiola and the iconic character is getting more notice, Fabiola has finally proved that she can get the best of her trolls.
The comments may not have been intended to be kind, but Fabiola has transformed them into part of her brand. That's the best thing that any internet celebrity can do when they see trolls coming their way: Own the thing the trolls are hounding you for.