Does the Dreamy John Corbett Reprise His 'Sex and the City' Role in HBO Max's 'And Just Like That'?

While John Corbett as Aidan Shaw did not show his face in the first two episodes (we would've instantly spotted that six-foot-five dreamboat) of And Just Like That — which premiered on Dec. 9, 2021 — we'll be gifted with his presence in the coming episodes.

“I’m going to do the show,” he told Page Six in April 2021. He said that it was all "very exciting" for him. He's not much of a talker; perhaps John is just as reserved as Aiden. As for the number of episodes he'll be in, John gave a cheeky hint. “I think I might be in quite a few.”