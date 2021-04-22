John Corbett and Bo Derek Almost Got Married During a Trip to the Amazon

Over his three-decades-long career, award-winning actor J ohn Corbett has played characters like Aidan Shaw, the carpenter Carrie Bradshaw falls head-over-heels for in Sex and the City, and Dr. Covey, Lara Jean's sage dad in the To All the Boys trilogy. John's professional achievements are well documented. What about his personal life? Does he have a significant other, perhaps a wife?

John Corbett doesn't have a wife — but he is very much taken.

John and Bo Derek started dating back in 2002, and the rest was history. As an anecdote has it, John was left scrambling for a date he could take to an Oscars party organized by one of his friends, an agent named Norby Walters. Norby promised he would find him a date — and he did.

John and Bo have been together for over 19 years now — and they are in no rush to walk down the aisle. In an interview with Fox News, Bo revealed that they value spending time together, and they would prefer to take each day as it comes. "I think we just keep our relationship day-to-day,” she said. “I understand when he goes off on location, he understands when I travel. We have all our independence and freedom. We just enjoy spending our time together," Bo told Fox News.

As she joked, it has occurred to them in the past to get married for the sake of being able to tell a captivating story — but they aborted the ad-hoc plan in the end. "We almost got married … We were on a funky, horrible boat in the Amazon, and I thought it might be fun to be able to later tell you … that we got married on a funky little boat in the Amazon, that the captain married us. Then we decided, no that was just too weird," Bo said to Fox News.

