Who Does Bridget Moynahan Play in 'And Just Like That'? OG 'Sex and the City' Fans Know Her

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of And Just Like That.

Die-hard Sex and the City fans, strap on your Manolo Blahniks (and don't take them off at a "baby welcoming party"), because our time has come! The highly anticipated SATC reboot And Just Like That... premiered on Dec. 9, 2021, on HBO Max. Seriously, it's been forever; we've seen about two dozen New York Fashion Weeks go by since 2010's catastrophic Sex and the City 2.