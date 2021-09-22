'Sex and the City' Star Willie Garson Dies Following Cancer Battle

If you've ever watched a TV show, odds are you've seen Willie Garson in action. Although the actor is perhaps best known as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, he's been in numerous films and movies since his debut in 1986, including Newhart, Mr. Belvedere, Quantum Leap, Ally McBeal, Friends, NYPD Blue, Boy Meets World, The X-Files, White Collar, and Supergirl. In fact, it might be easier to count the hit '90s, '00s, and '10s shows that Willie didn't appear in.

Willie worked regularly ever since his first onscreen role, never going a year without appearing in a show or movie, and he continued working until his death at the age of 57. Read on to learn how Willie died and how his friends, family, and fans are honoring him.

How did Willie Garson die?

According to Deadline, Willie was battling cancer at the time of his death. His diagnosis was seemingly not shared publicly before his passing. His death was confirmed online by his son, Nathen Garson, as well as many more of Willie's friends and costars. Nathen wrote of his father, "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you."

"I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re [sic] love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it," he shared.

Actor Jim Beaver, who worked with Willie on John From Cincinnatti, shared on Twitter, "Heartbroken at the death of @WillieGarson, a fine actor, devoted father, and acerbic, funny, gracious friend. Ave atque vale, pal." Actress Julie Bowen shared a photo of Willie and a sentimental goodbye, writing, "This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always."

