Carrie's New Love Interest on 'And Just Like That...' Seems Like a Nice Man

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of And Just Like That...

And just like that... Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) has (very hesitantly) dipped her feet into the dating pool once again. Episode 7 reveals that Carrie wrote a book about the loss of Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Her editor Amanda loves that Carrie took a risk with her writing, but she also feels like Carrie's book is way too dark. In true editor fashion, Amanda gives Carrie a deadline — to go on one date. It's not in the name of romance! It's all in the name of balanced writing!