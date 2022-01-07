Logo
Home > Tv > Sex and the City
Carrie Bradshaw
Source: HBO Max

At This Point, Every New 'And Just Like That...' Episode Is Shorter Than Carrie Bradshaw's Heels

By

Jan. 6 2022, Published 9:06 p.m. ET

No, it's not just you. New And Just Like That episodes are seemingly dropping on HBO Max with shorter runtimes! The 2021 reboot of the hit series Sex and the City debuted on the streaming platform with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Let's compare episode runtimes. Episode 1 of And Just Like That... was nearly an hour long. Episode 6 was just over 30 minutes long. What's the deal here?

Article continues below advertisement

Is the decreased episode time a result of critical and fan backlash? Or is it due to the ongoing investigation of claims that And Just Like That star Chris Noth (who played Mr. Big) sexually assaulted multiple women? Could it be a combination of both factors? Let's see if we can find answers to this mystery.

Carrie goes on a first date
Source: HBO Max
Article continues below advertisement

Scenes featuring Chris Noth have allegedly been cut from future episodes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Noth has reportedly been cut from a scene in the final episode of And Just Like That... Sources told the outlet that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) would return to the Pont des Arts in Paris. This was the setting where Carrie and Big shared an epic romantic moment in Season 6 of Sex and the City. Big would appear by Carrie's side as she spread his ashes in the City of Love.

Per the same report, and contrary to fan theories, Big was not cut from other scenes in episodes following up to the season finale. Therefore, there is no confirmed nor stated reason from HBO Max or the show's producers as to why some And Just Like That...episodes have been getting progressively shorter. Is it a case of the most obvious solution being the right solution? Overly selective editing? We're not sure what to think.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: HBO Max

So the mystery of the shorter episodes remains unsolved. How many more episodes are left in the season?

Episode 6 just dropped on HBO Max this week. So, there are only four episodes left of And Just Like That...! The teaser trailer for Episode 7 showed Carrie dipping her feet in the dating pool once again. We feel like there's plenty of story left to tell for Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) so hopefully, the final four episodes won't be shortened too much.

Article continues below advertisement

Distractify previously reported that And Just Like That... may not get renewed for another season due to the allegations against Chris Noth. We think it's important that the show's creative team and cast are taking the allegations very seriously. However, there has been a lot of fan backlash against the series as well, with many dedicated Sex and the City fans feeling like And Just Like That... is poorly written overall.

Source: Twitter / @CynthiaNixon

However, other fans think the show has taken a better turn by increasing diversity in the cast and calling out problematic issues from the original series. Whether you love or hate And Just Like That..., you can't deny that the show has people talking. Check out the longer, or shorter, Episode 7 when it premieres on HBO Max on Jan. 13, 2022, at 3 a.m. EST.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve of Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Paycheck

The 'And Just Like That...' Costume Designers Had Big Manolo-Sized Shoes to Fill

Kim Cattrall Definitely Doesn't Need to Return to the 'Sex and the City' Franchise

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.