The 'And Just Like That...' Costume Designers Had Big Manolo-Sized Shoes to Fill

The 'And Just Like That...' Costume Designers Had Big Manolo-Sized Shoes to FillBy Katherine Stinson
Jan. 6 2022, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
The one thing far more consistent than Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love life on Sex and the City was her iconic fashion statements. It was inevitable that fans of the original series would compare the show's legendary style moments to the HBO Max revival And Just Like That...
Renowned fashion designer Patricia Field was the costume designer for all six seasons of Sex and the City and the two subsequent films. However, Patricia did not return as the costume designer for And Just Like That...
Who took over in her stylish stead?
Patricia Field passed the costume-design torch to two designers who worked for her.
The costume designers for And Just Like That... are Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Molly and Danny had worked in the costume department under Patricia for Sex and the City.
Patricia told People in December 2021 that she had worked with Molly on Sex and the City "since day one."
Here's a fun fact about Molly. According to a profile from the Accessories Council, Molly didn't initially plan to pursue fashion as a career. After graduating with a degree in psychology, Molly moved to London. She loved the colorful art and music scene, and her fashion fate was sealed after a psychic told her that she saw Molly "in a room surrounded by clothes for a very long time."
But why didn't Patricia want to return to And Just Like That...? Per the same interview with People, Patricia explained her reasoning. "It was a new concept that [the cast] was older, which I would've never gone for. Why they want to look old, I have no idea, but I would've never allowed it." So it sounds like the reboot just wasn't her style!
There's been some 'And Just Like That...' costume controversy.
Sex and the City fans were positively outraged when Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming a scene for And Just Like That... in August 2021. The source of the outrage was what fans deemed a fashion faux pas. Carrie would never be caught dead in a fast fashion dress from Forever 21 of all places! The Instagram account @justlikethatcloset had incorrectly identified the dress as being a Forever 21 piece.
Thankfully the @justlikethatcloset account has since been corrected. Molly and Danny clarified where the dress came from when they told Page Six in December 2021 that the controversial dress in question was actually a secondhand dress Danny had found years ago that only cost him $5. At least the minor fashion faux pas got fans talking about And Just Like That...! There's no bad publicity in fashion if you're being talked about on the internet, right?
Is Patricia Field designing for any other shows?
Patricia has been working as the costume designer for another fashion-forward show that was also created by Sex and the City's creator Darren Starr. That's right, Patricia designs costumes for Emily in Paris! While we miss Patricia on And Just Like That..., Molly and Danny are carrying on her fashion mantle splendidly.
You can catch Carrie and the rest of the crew's newest styles on And Just Like That... New episodes are available to stream on HBO Max every Thursday at 3 a.m. EST.