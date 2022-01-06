Is Candace Bushnell Creatively Involved With 'And Just Like That'? We've Got Answers

Is Candace Bushnell Creatively Involved With 'And Just Like That'? We've Got AnswersBy Katherine Stinson
Jan. 6 2022, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
Behind every Carrie Bradshaw, there's a Candace Bushnell. We couldn't help but wonder, was the author of the original Sex and the City novel involved at all with the And Just Like That reboot?
Candace wrote about her own experiences in New York City under the pseudonym Carrie Bradshaw for the New York Observer in 1994. (Fun fact: According to a Vanity Fair profile on Candace, she "bought a particularly chic pair of Manolo Blahnik boots for about a month’s rent and wore them to her interview at The Observer.) Candace's columns were compiled into a book in 1997. The Sex and the City television adaptation followed in 1998. The rest is history!
Did Candace have any creative involvement with the reboot?
It appears as if Candace not only had no creative involvement with And Just Like That, but she also thinks that another show captured the spirit of Sex and the City better than the HBO Max reboot.
Candace told Vanity Fair, "To me, Emily in Paris has much more of the spirit of Sex and the City. In terms of like the spirit of it and the humor and all of that. It’s a different animal. [The reboot] is Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker — their sensibilities."
Candace was busy with her own one-woman show while the TV show was happening.
In true OG Carrie Bradshaw fashion, Candace was busy promoting her own off-Broadway one-woman show, Is There Still Sex in the City? The official synopsis for the show reads, "New York icon Candace Bushnell shares her remarkable philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City while pouring cosmos in Manolos." Sadly, the show ended its NYC run in December. 2021, after Candace tested positive for COVID-19.
Thankfully, Candace has made a full recovery. According to the show's official website, fans should stay tuned for news on a touring production of Is There Still Sex in the City. Candace has yet to make an Instagram or Twitter post about And Just Like That, but she is promoting other projects she's working on.
Candace was actually the one woman who didn't care that Samantha was missing from the reboot.
Say what now? Candace told The Daily Beast, "Honestly, I really don’t understand that kind of fandom where people are like, ‘Oh my God [Samantha’s gone],’ it’s so anathema to me."
She also said that she respected And Just Like That's executive producer Michael Patrick King. "All of these shows have their own interior logic and their own rules. This is a show that Michael Patrick King is doing and he’s very skilled at doing these kinds of TV shows. He’s going to do what he feels is right for the show and I totally respect that."
You can stream new episodes of And Just Like That every Thursday on HBO Max at 3 a.m. EST.