Will Miranda Leave Steve for Che on 'And Just Like That...'? She Needs to Find Herself

Will Miranda Leave Steve for Che on 'And Just Like That...'? She Needs to Find HerselfBy Katherine Stinson
Jan. 5 2022, Published 3:43 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on And Just Like That...
Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) technically has it all in And Just Like That..., and yet she's absolutely miserable. Even Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) started noticing Miranda's growing reliance on alcohol. After imbibing too much tequila in Carrie's own kitchen, Miranda finally acts on her growing feelings for Che (Sara Ramirez), Carrie's podcast boss.
While there's absolutely nothing wrong with Miranda exploring her sexuality, what is wrong is that she cheated on Steve (David Eigenberg) while doing so. Many And Just Like That... fans pointed out that Miranda was deeply hurt when Steve cheated on her in the first Sex and the City movie. Miranda finally confesses to Carrie after her hookup with Che how deeply unhappy she's been. So the question is, where does Miranda go from here?
Miranda needs to find herself again.
Will Miranda fess up to Steve about what she did? Frankly, at this point, we believe that Miranda may be happy to tell her husband that she cheated on him (maybe she shouldn't mention to Steve that Che gave her the best orgasm of her life though? Seems a bit cruel). Is Miranda being hypocritical after she was ready to split with Steve after he cheated on her previously?
Yes and no. We think the primary difference is that Miranda was still actually in love with Steve when he cheated on her. It appears that their marriage is simply one of convenience and completely sexless by the time And Just Like That... rolls around. However, we really think if Miranda wants to start digging herself out of her spiral, she needs to go at it alone.
Does that mean a divorce is on the horizon?
The one thing that And Just Like That... seems to revel in is unraveling the happy endings our favorite main ladies crafted at the end of Sex and the City. Big (Chris Noth) has died, Miranda isn't happy with anything in her life, and Charlotte is, well ... doing her best. Miranda's actions up to this point signify that she needs a major change in her life. We wouldn't be shocked if Miranda surprises Steve with divorce papers.
However, we don't think she should pursue a relationship with Che either. If Miranda jumps from one relationship to another, she'll never be able to heal the broken relationship she has with herself. Honestly, we think it'd be great if And Just Like That... showed Miranda going to therapy and figuring out what she really wants from life. She can absolutely explore her sexuality, but Miranda needs to find healthy ways to do so. Preferably with someone who isn't her best friend's boss!
Che is just Miranda's conduit for escaping her unhappiness. A relationship built on treating the other person as an escape hatch is unhealthy and likely will never last. Miranda finally tells Carrie she doesn't want to be that person she used to be anymore. Who is the new Miranda then? We'll have to keep watching And Just Like That... to find out.
New episodes of And Just Like That... are available to stream Thursdays on HBO Max at 3 a.m. EST.