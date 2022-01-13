Miranda Should Really Just Divorce Steve at This Point in 'And Just Like That...'By Katherine Stinson
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on And Just Like That...
Is there any hope for Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve (David Eigenberg) in And Just Like That...? There's an old adage that a couple's sex life reflects the status of their relationship. If that's true, Miranda and Steve are sadly sinking into a loveless abyss. Meanwhile, Miranda eagerly rekindles things with Che (Sara Ramirez) after initially thinking Che ghosted her after their first hookup.
Miranda continues to struggle with her romantic conflict of interest in Episode 7 of the Sex and the City sequel series. This culminates in Miranda confessing her love to Che. Meanwhile, Steve is trying his best to make sparks fly with his wife. Will Steve be able to convince Miranda to stay with him?
Miranda and Steve went through a LOT in 'Sex and the City.'
Sex and the City fans will typically pin Big (Chris Noth) and Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) relationship as the ultimate textbook case of an on-again, off-again romance. However, Miranda and Steve's love story could easily qualify as a close second in that category. The couple met in Sex and the City Season 2, and they started hooking up the same exact day that they met. However, Steve struggled with the fact that he made less money as a bartender compared to his lawyer girlfriend.
They broke up, got back together, and broke up again. At one point, Steve recovered from testicular cancer. Although they weren't together when he was in remission, Miranda slept with Steve to cheer him up and make him feel manly once more. Of course, Miranda ended up pregnant from the hookup and ultimately decided to have Steve's baby. Although they weren't together initially after Miranda gave birth, Steve finally realized that she was the one for him. They got married and moved in together.
Lest we forget, Steve did cheat on Miranda in the first Sex and the City movie. Miranda revealed that the couple had gone through a six-month dry spell, so Steve slept with another woman out of frustration. Miranda was extremely hurt by Steve's infidelity, and she initially wanted to split with him at that point. However, the two ultimately reconciled at the Brooklyn Bridge. Could Steve pull a reverse Miranda and suggest a similar situation in Episode 8 of And Just Like That...?
There's one big difference.
Miranda still genuinely loved Steve in the first Sex and the City movie, which is why she wanted to work through things with her husband. However, And Just Like That... has made it clear that Miranda doesn't view Che as a simple fling. She tells Che that she loves them during their hookup. Che astutely notes that Miranda seems more enthralled with the excitement of their affair, and the fact that they've been smoking weed.
In the promo for Episode 8, "Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered," Che tells Miranda that they are "not a home-wrecker," and informs Miranda that they do not want to continue seeing Miranda until she figures out her life. Miranda also says in the promo that she's going to talk to Steve. Is this it? Is it divorce papers time? We'll have to wait and find out.
