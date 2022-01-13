Miranda Should Really Just Divorce Steve at This Point in 'And Just Like That...'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on And Just Like That...

Is there any hope for Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Steve (David Eigenberg) in And Just Like That...? There's an old adage that a couple's sex life reflects the status of their relationship. If that's true, Miranda and Steve are sadly sinking into a loveless abyss. Meanwhile, Miranda eagerly rekindles things with Che (Sara Ramirez) after initially thinking Che ghosted her after their first hookup.