'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 Got a Super Late Start

It's easy to assume that the show was canceled since there wasn't a new season by January 2021 and no announcement of when Season 4 would premiere. But, even so, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino told TVLine in January that production had officially begun . Before, it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was unclear when it would resume, if at all. Luckily for fans, there will be a Season 4 sooner or later.

"Costume fittings are happening [now], sets are being built like mad. All of the stuff is happening," she told TVLine. "We're breaking our stories, we're writing. And then … we're dragging the actors in and we're going to table read the scripts."

Executive producer Daniel Palladino did reveal that there will be more visual effects put in after production because of filming restrictions and new protocols. But most Mrs. Maisel fans will take the show however they can get it.