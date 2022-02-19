Why Did Shy Fire Midge in the Season 3 Finale of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'? Let's Recap

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Seasons 3 and 4.

It's been a long, three-year wait but Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is finally back for Season 4! The last time we left Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), she'd just experienced a huge setback in her comedy career. What happened exactly?

Midge had been the opening act for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) on his six-month tour across America and Europe. After fighting to be taken seriously in the comedy circuit for two seasons and counting, Shy's offer came as the biggest opportunity Midge had ever had. So why did Shy eventually fire Midge from his tour in the Season 3 finale?