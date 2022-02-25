Season 4 of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Pays Tribute to Beloved Cast Member Brian Tarantina

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 on Prime Video.

It's always tragic when an actor on a television series passes away. Brian Tarantina was part of the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from the start, having played Jackie since Season 1. Jackie managed the Gaslight Cafe and was Susie Myerson's (Alex Borstein) boss. Susie and Jackie eventually ended up becoming roommates, but Susie realizes after his death that she didn't know Jackie at all.