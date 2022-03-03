Here's the Real Reason 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Is Ending After Season 5

Here's the Real Reason 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Is Ending After Season 5By Katherine Stinson
After an agonizing wait, fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel were thrilled when Season 4 finally premiered on Prime Video. The show picked up where Season 3 left off, with Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) nursing her comedy career wounds after being booted from Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) tour.
However, that initial, euphoric fan feeling of a new season was eclipsed by bad news. Prime Video announced that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel would not be renewed past Season 5.
Why was 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' canceled?
Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel always intended for the series to exit on a high note. In 2020, Amy told TVLine that the most interesting part of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was Midge's mistakes, not her triumphs.
Amy said in the interview, "We don’t want to overstay our welcome. Midge has a journey she has to take. It’s the struggle that is fun [as opposed to], ‘I’m sitting in a penthouse and I’m really rich and I’ve got a lot of chihuahuas.’ We know emotionally where we want to end her and at what point we want to cut it off."
When will Season 5 premiere?
Thankfully, the reason for the show's cancellation appears to be solely so Midge can exit, stage left on a high note. Amy Sherman-Palladino's husband Daniel Palladino, who serves as an executive producer, writer, and director on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, reiterated Amy's point about ending the show in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
At the time Daniel said, "We [him and Amy] have an idea emotionally where we want the Midge character to end." Daniel wasn't sure in 2019 how long it was going to take, but with Season 5 filming in March 2022, it's looking like Season 5 will realistically drop on Prime Video in 2023 at the latest.
How many episodes are left for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'?
Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will have a total of eight episodes. As of March 2, 2022, Prime Video has yet to confirm what the episode count will be for Season 5.
Given that Seasons 1, 3, and 4 had eight episodes and only Season 2 had 10, we'd have to assume that Season 5 will likely have eight episodes in total as well.
It's certainly sad to know that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be ending after Season 5. However, at least it's on the show creator's own terms, rather than due to low ratings or network prodding. Let's hope Season 5 gives Midge the last hurrah she deserves.
