'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Has Laughed Its Way to Season 4

As mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter, Maisel snatched a whopping 20 Emmy Awards in the three seasons that have aired so far. Not only that, but Amy Sherman-Palladino became "the first person to ever win Emmys in both the comedy writing and comedy directing categories in the same year," in 2018. Can we get a round of applause for women?

The first two episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.