Michael Zegen Plays Midge's Off-and-On Husband in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video.

If there's been one constant in Miriam "Midge" Maisel's (Rachel Brosnahan) life in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, it's her on-again, off-again relationship with her husband, Joel (Michael Zegen). The two initially split in Season 1, after Joel wasn't able to handle how talented his own wife proved to be in his chosen career field of comedy.