Will the Boundary-Pushing Animated Anthology Series 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' Get a Season 2?

"Amazon wants to see how [Season 1] does. I hope it does great. I will say that between me and Seth and Evan and the other producer Simon, there is a board that exists with, I think, with 12 very good ideas on it right now," Eric Kripke told Collider.

From there, the producers are hoping to whittle the 12 ideas down to a solid eight. "So we actually have the ideas and we know what we want to do, we just need the green light from Amazon to do it," he continued.