Believe It or Not, 'Rick and Morty' Got Its Start Thanks to 'Back to the Future'

As many likely already noticed, Rick and Morty appears to openly take inspiration from the godfather of all time-traveling-duo comedies: Back to the Future. Before Rick and Morty existed in its current iteration, show creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon previously helmed an animated parody on Channel 101 titled The Real Animated Adventures of Doc and Mharti.

As you can see, Justin did little at the time to hide the influence that Back to the Future protagonists Doc and Marty had on his show.