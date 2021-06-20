Fear Not, 'Rick and Morty' Fans: Season 5 (Probably) Won't Be the Last Season

If you want to watch Rick and Morty live, then you need Adult Swim, which is part of Cartoon Network. So, if you have traditional cable, you're probably all set. But if you need other access points to Rick and Morty, you also have some options. First, you can stream the show from Adult Swim's website and the Adult Swim app (you still need access to a cable username and password). You can also access the show using YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

While it's trickier getting your hands on new episodes, you can always stream the first four seasons on Hulu and HBO Max.

Watch new episodes of Rick and Morty every Sunday at 11 p.m. EST on Cartoon Network.