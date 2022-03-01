The Cast of 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' Is Star-Studded — Who's Voicing Homelander?

The live-action series first premiered in 2019 and currently has a third season in the works. The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are beloved by the public while being secretly corrupt. The titular "Boys" fight against all odds to reveal the dark side of superhero culture, all while trying to grapple with their disastrous personal lives.

Diabolical seeks to expand the world of The Boys through a series of animated shorts from a variety of creators.