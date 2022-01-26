Season 1 of 'Invincible' Arrived on Amazon Prime in March 2021 — What About Season 2?By Leila Kozma
Jan. 26 2022, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Invincible.
Season 1 of Invincible, the latest adaptation of the hit comic book series, arrived on Amazon Prime on March 26, 2021.
The first eight episodes immediately earned rave reviews from die-hard comic book fans and far beyond, with many applauding the series for its inventive plot, exceptionally-written characters, and, of course, its immediately recognizable aesthetic. Will there be a Season 2? When can we expect new episodes to arrive on Amazon Prime?
Season 1 of 'Invincible' was released in 2021. What about Season 2?
Chronicling the adventures of Mark Grayson, a 17-year-old boy who's trying to grapple with his legacy, Invincible instantly established itself as a comic series to keep an eye out for.
In Season 1, Mark has to combat the fear of ending up as a mortal like his mom, Deborah Grayson, instead of developing the kind of superpowers his legendary father, Nolan Grayson (aka Omni-Man) has. He adopts the identity of Invincible and tries his hand at life as a superher before ultimately engaging in a lethal fight with his old man in Season 1, Episode 8.
Amazon Prime announced its decision to renew 'Invincible' for two more seasons in April 2021. Is there a release date?
Amazon Prime put in a two-season order in the spring of 2021. Unfortunately, the streaming platform has yet to disclose the exact release dates of Seasons 2 and 3. Needless to say, fans haven't been thrilled with the radio silence.
"I really love the Invincible comics. I can’t wait for Season 2. This s--t is beautiful writing," tweeted @ciscoboywonder.
"Need Season 2 of Invincible to drop ASAP" tweeted @danielmorgann.
'Invincible's' Robert Kirkman was hit with a lawsuit in January 2021.
While Seasons 2 and 3 are supposedly on the horizon, here might be some unexpected complications. William Crabtree, a comic book artist and colorist who worked on the first 50 issues of the Invincible comic book series, hit Robert Kirkman with a lawsuit in January 2022.
As William now claims, Robert deceived him into signing off copyrights, and he lost out on profits generated by the new adaptation on Amazon Prime.
"Fraud and deceit has become a standard business practice for Kirkman and is apparently where his true creative aptitude lies," Devin McRae, the attorney representing William, claimed in a document cited by the Hollywood Reporter.
Robert allegedly approached William at the 2005 San Diego Comic-Con, asking him to sign a certificate of authorship. By signing the document, William supposedly enabled him to treat his work as "work-for-hire."
"Kirkman falsely told Crabtree that Crabtree’s rights and financial interest in the Work would remain unchanged if he signed the Certificate of Authorship, and that the document would simply allow Kirkman to market the licensure of the Work more easily, resulting in greater profits for both of them," the lawsuit states.
Robert apparently continued to pay William for comic sales and money made off TV licenses. But he seemingly refused to share the profits made from the Amazon Prime series.
"When Crabtree questioned Kirkman about why Kirkman continued to pay Crabtree royalties on the Work for years after the Certificate of Authorship, Kirkman stated that those royalty payments were actually just ‘bonuses,’ that he paid at his discretion," Devin wrote.
At this stage, it's uncertain what will happen next. Some fans hope Season 2 of Invincible will arrive on Amazon Prime soon, regardless of the latest revelations.