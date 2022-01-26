Season 1 of 'Invincible' Arrived on Amazon Prime in March 2021 — What About Season 2?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Invincible.

Season 1 of Invincible, the latest adaptation of the hit comic book series, arrived on Amazon Prime on March 26, 2021.

The first eight episodes immediately earned rave reviews from die-hard comic book fans and far beyond, with many applauding the series for its inventive plot, exceptionally-written characters, and, of course, its immediately recognizable aesthetic. Will there be a Season 2? When can we expect new episodes to arrive on Amazon Prime?