Where Did Omni-Man Go After the ‘Invincible’ Season Finale? (SPOILERS)

Thanks to Amazon Prime Video, Robert Kirkman's beloved superhero comic book that ended in 2018 received a brand new adaptation with the animated series Invincible . Robert spearheaded updating Invincible's comic book story for the animated version, which contains eight episodes. The hour-long show follows the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as he develops superpowers and must learn how to juggle being a teenager and being a superhero.

Episode 8 features a violent battle between Invincible and Mark's father. Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) attempts to convince his son to help him integrate Earth into the Viltrum Empire. Being the good person he is, Mark refuses, and that's when things take a turn for the worse. Father and son pretty much fight to the death, and the Season 1 finale of Invincible instantly turns into a bloodbath! Mark puts up a fight in the beginning, but Omni-Man eventually overpowers his son and is close to killing him.

However, he can't bring himself to kill his child and leaves Mark clinging to life on top of a mountain. Omni-Man, after nearly beating Invincible to death, leaves Earth. But where did he go?

Where exactly did Omni-Man go after he left Earth?

In Episode 8 of Invincible, Omni-Man is last seen flying off into deep space and leaving Earth in his rearview after deciding that he can't go through with killing Mark. It’s very rare for Viltrumites to desert their post, so that's why he doesn't go back to his people after this decision.

In the series finale, viewers aren’t told or shown where Omni-Man goes. In the comic book series, Omni-Man did go to a planet called Thrax. However, it's unknown if the adaption will follow the same plan.

What we do know is that Omni-Man will back in Season 2, so we’re sure at some point we will find out where exactly he went. In an interview with Screen Rant, Robert Kirkman, the creator of Invincible, discussed the series finale. He also talked about re-creating the battle with Omni-Man and Invincible for the animated series.

He shared, "Being able to rewrite that scene was a lot of fun, but I guess the best way to describe the recording and listening to J.K. Simmons and Steven Yeun do that dialogue and play out that scene is that it was kind of a religious experience for me. It was just absolutely insane. Hearing them say some lines of dialogue that were pulled straight from the comic and watching as they embodied these characters and told this very brutal and very emotional story, it was really moving."