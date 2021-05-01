Has Amazon's Animated Series 'Invincible' Been Canceled or Renewed for Season 2?

On March 26, the animated series Invincible , based on the comic book franchise of the same name, flew onto Amazon Prime Video. The series tells the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who at first just appears to be your typical teenager except for the fact that his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), just so happens to be the world’s most powerful superhero. However, things start to change after Mark’s 17th birthday, when he begins to develop his own superpowers and must turn to his father for guidance.

Season 1 of the series is coming to an end, and already viewers are hoping Amazon will pick the show up for a Season 2. Keep reading to find out if Invincible has been canceled or renewed for Season 2.

When he enters his father’s tutelage, he realizes that his dad’s legacy may not be as heroic as it appears.

So, is Season 2 of ‘Invincible’ happening?

Not only has Invincible been renewed for Season 2, but they’ve been greenlit for a Season 3 as well! Creator Robert Kirkman took to social media and tweeted the great news, along with a brief video call with Steven, who voices the lead character. In the video, Steven can be heard saying, “I have 18 missed calls from you.” Robert apologizes and says that he’s sorry for bothering him.

He goes on to say, “I don’t know where you are or what you’re doing, I just wanted to give you some news. We have just heard from Amazon that we have just been picked up for Season 2, and we have just been picked up for Season 3 as well.” In a statement reported by Variety, Robert said, “I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible. The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory [Walker] and I grew up reading and loving."

Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and... pic.twitter.com/1rgEQCTwxR — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 29, 2021

He adds, "It's been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.” In the Season 1 finale (don't worry, no spoilers), there's an ongoing collection of new threats developing, so it was likely that Invincible's story would go on. Also, being that the Invincible comic book series ran for 25 volumes, there's plenty of scope for many more episodes.