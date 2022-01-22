Amazon Prime Video's 'As We See It' Was Inspired by the Series Creator's Autistic Son

Adulting is hard work, and it’s even more challenging if you’re on the spectrum. The lead characters of Amazon Prime Video’s As We See It can totally relate. Adapted from the Israeli dramedy On the Spectrum, the series follows three twenty-something roommates on the autism spectrum as they navigate adulthood.

Since its premiere on Jan. 21, the series has received rave reviews with a rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Who's behind this series that's rapidly becoming a fan and critic favorite? Chances are you've seen some of his work before.